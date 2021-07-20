First Foundation (FFWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $956.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $244,100.00. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,567 shares of company stock valued at $652,176. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

