First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Holdings Trimmed by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.67% of First Hawaiian worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,494,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,767. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.