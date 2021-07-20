First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 274.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $57.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10.

