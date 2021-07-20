First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

