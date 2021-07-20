First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of RGI opened at $182.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $124.22 and a twelve month high of $194.02.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.