First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 71,627 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,567,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.0% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,035,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 345,101 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $8,687,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 470,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 416,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.61. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

