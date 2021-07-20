First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,002 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,854 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.07% of First Merchants worth $27,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $22,642,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in First Merchants by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,017,000 after buying an additional 535,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Merchants by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 374,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth $8,359,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,002. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

