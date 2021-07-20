First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $188.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.56. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $202.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

