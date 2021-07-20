First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Shares Up 1.5%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.42. 1,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45.

