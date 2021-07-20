First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,503.5% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. 57,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

