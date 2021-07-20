First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.89 and last traded at $57.64. Approximately 5,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.55.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.