First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 185,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,218,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 113,595 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50.

