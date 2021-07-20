FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 222,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.75. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

