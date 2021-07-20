FirstEnergy (FE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FE opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

