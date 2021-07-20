FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.66. FirstService has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $181.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.17.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.