Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.89.

FIVN stock opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.44. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.77 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five9 by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

