Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 505,475 shares.The stock last traded at $187.48 and had previously closed at $188.12.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -264.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

