Fivebalance Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $48,255.73 and $446.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,096,340,329 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,540,728 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

