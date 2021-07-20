FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is Maverick Capital Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433,088 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up 1.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.66% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $146,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $191,887,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $245.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.23. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.