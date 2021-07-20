Flixxo (FLIXX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,093.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Flixxo has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $22,093.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flixxo

FLIXX is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

