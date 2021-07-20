Flow (Dapper Labs) Price Reaches $20.34 on Top Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00046341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.86 or 0.00752076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

FLOW is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

