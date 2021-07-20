Flow Market Capitalization Tops $615.11 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $615.11 million and approximately $87.60 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.07 or 0.00040536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00141136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,803.92 or 1.00064630 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

