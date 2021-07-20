Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 232.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLTDF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

FLTDF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. 556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.52. Flow Traders has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $45.91.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

