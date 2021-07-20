Flowchain Trading 47.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1,608.31 and $1,088.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012338 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.57 or 0.00753645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

