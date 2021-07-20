Flushing Financial (FFIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $643.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Manditch sold 38,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $892,114.08. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

