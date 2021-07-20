Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.38 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. Flux has a market cap of $14.38 million and $313,473.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00291210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00119343 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00148391 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002029 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 181,851,268 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

