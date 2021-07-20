FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Trading Up 9.8%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) shares were up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 25,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 23,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

