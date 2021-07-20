FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,129 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.19% of FMC worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $403,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 21.5% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.1% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 73,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

