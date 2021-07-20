FNB Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $1.54 million and $276,766.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.56 or 0.00747366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

