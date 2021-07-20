Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 330,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

FOBIF remained flat at $$0.91 on Tuesday. 92,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,462. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. Fobi Ai has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

About Fobi Ai

Fobi Ai Inc, a technology company, engages in the development of automated artificial intelligence marketing platform for bricks and mortar retailers. The company offers various brands and retailers with the solutions to interconnect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the Loop device that helps in plugging into various point of sale environments that are independent of hardware or IT networks.

