Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 330,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
FOBIF remained flat at $$0.91 on Tuesday. 92,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,462. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. Fobi Ai has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.34.
About Fobi Ai
