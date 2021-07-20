Forest Hill Capital LLC Increases Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp accounts for about 3.6% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.