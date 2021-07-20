Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,228 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,951 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.43% of Forestar Group worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of FOR opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $912.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $74,340.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.