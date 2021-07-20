Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,486 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.79% of Forma Therapeutics worth $23,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

FMTX opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.23. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

