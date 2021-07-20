FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of FMAT traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 256,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,139. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.