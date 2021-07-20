FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,129 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

