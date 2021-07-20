FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,016 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,943. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.66.

