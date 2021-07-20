FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,290 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,217,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 235,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,295.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 199,508 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $43.96.

