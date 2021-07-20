FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491,118 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $84,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.28. 151,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.45. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $124.73.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

