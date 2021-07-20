FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Position in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384,481 shares during the period. Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFHG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FFHG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. 2,718 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29.

