FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355,122 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.