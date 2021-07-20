FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 1,449,072 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449,072 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises about 1.3% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 115,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,951,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,963,000 after buying an additional 1,044,805 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 746,774 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

