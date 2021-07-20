FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 197,021 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,021 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.87. 441,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.55 and a 12 month high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

