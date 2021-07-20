FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 198,773 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

