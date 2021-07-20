FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 341,935 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341,935 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,764,384. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $251.32 and a twelve month high of $365.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

