FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 386,630 Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,630 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 comprises 0.9% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 1.55% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000.

Get ProShares Ultra MidCap400 alerts:

Shares of MVV stock traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $68.56.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.