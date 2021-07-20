FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 62,894 Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,894 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 3.53% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

PFIG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

