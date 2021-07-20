FormulaFolio Investments LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,679 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

FDIS stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $80.56. 2,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,102. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.