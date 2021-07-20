FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213,278 shares during the period. FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.80.

