Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,765,500 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 1,424,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 176.6 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Shares of FSUMF stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.