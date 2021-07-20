Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $291.00 at BTIG Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $240.00 to $291.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $256.63 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

